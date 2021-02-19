1. North Laurel (14-2 overall, 5-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Lady Jaguars are rolling right along. They won seven straight since their loss to Sacred Heart, and they don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
North Laurel is coming off its second win over Knott County Central (74-51) while knocking off Jackson County on Friday, 77-52. The Lady Jaguars were trailing 19-13 after the first quarter in their game against the Lady Generals before going on a 64-33 run to put the game away.
Juniors Hailee Valentine (18.2) and Emily Sizemore (14.2) lead the way for North Laurel while freshman Chloe McKnight (8.9, 6.4) continues to impress. Eighth-graders Brooke Nichelson (8.0), Bella Sizemore (6.2), and Saige McClure (6.2) have also played big roles in the Lady Jaguars’ success.
2. Pineville (8-1, 8-0)
The Lady Mountain Lions haven’t played a game since their 76-40 win over Barbourville way back on Feb. 4. They’ve used the time to get ready for Whitefield Academy, who will be Pineville’s first-round opponent during this week’s All ‘A’ Classic Girls State Tournament.
Jamie Mills’ squad is led by seniors Whitney Caldwell (18.8, 7.2) and Raigan King (15.1, 9.0) while Summer Partin is tossing in 7.8 points per game.
3. South Laurel (10-7, 6-2)
The Lady Cardinals are red-hot, winning eight of their last 10 games. They did have a minor setback when they lost on the road to Berea last Friday via a last-second 3-pointer.
South Laurel responded like good teams do. They handed 50th District for Williamsburg a 79-40 loss on Saturday.
Rachel Presley leads the Lady Cardinals with a 16.2 scoring average and a 7.3 rebounding average while Bree Howard is averaging 10.9 points per game. Raegan Jones (9.2), Emily Cox (7.6), Kylie Clem (5.7), Corbin Miller (4.9), and Gracie Turner (3.1) have also contributed to the Lady Cardinals’ success this season.
4. Bell County (12-2, 9-2)
The Lady Bobcats responded with two big wins after falling to Jackson County last week, 49-47.
Bell County handed Harlan a 63-37 loss while defeating White Academy, 63-24.
Nadine Johnson (14.1) continues to lead the way for the Lady Bobcats in scoring while Ashtyn Meyers (13.5) follows. Talyah McQueen continues to impress. She’s averaging a double-double (11.4, 13.1).
5. Whitley County (10-4, 7-2)
The Lady Colonels have cooled off since beginning the season with a 7-0 mark. Whitley County is 3-4 since, including consecutive losses to South Laurel (72-64), and Somerset (76-57) this past week.
When it comes to scoring, the Lady Colonels are balanced. Five players are averaging in double figures: Gracie Jo Wilder (13.5), Jaycie Monhollen (12.1), Darcie Anderson (11.4), Marissa Douglas (10.9), and Reis Anderson (10.4).
6. Knox Central (6-3, 5-1)
Just when I thought the Lady Panthers had turned the corner, they dropped two games in a row. Losses to Somerset (65-59), and Perry Central (71-59), has dropped Knox Central back to the No. 6 spot.
Brianna Gallegher (15.7, 8.7) leads the Lady Panthers in both scoring and rebounding while Caylan Mills is averaging 15.2 points per game. Presley Partin follows with a 15.1 scoring average.
7. Jackson County (9-4, 9-4)
It looked as if the Lady Generals were going to pull off an upset win against North Laurel this past week after jumping out to a 19-13 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Jackson County hung tough but a 64-33 run allowed the Lady Jaguars to hand the Lady Generals a 77-52 loss. The 25-point defeated snapped Jackson County’s five-game won streak.
Kenady Ward (12.5, 8.4) leads the Lady Generals in scoring and rebounding while Natalie Carl (12.0), and Kylee Shannon (7.2) are also averaging in double figures.
8. Corbin (8-7, 4-6)
The Lady Redhounds are 1-5 during their last six games, and they’re falling quickly. Corbin suffered a 61-56 loss to Jackson County before dropping a 68-65 decision to Leslie County.
Shelby Stewart leads The Lady Redhounds with 17.1 and 5.3 scoring and rebounding averages while Bailey Stewart is averaging 7.5 points per game.
9. Harlan County (6-6, 3-3)
The Lady Black Bears have gotten better really quickly. Coach Anthony Nolan has done a fantastic job with his young team.
Harlan County beat Leslie, 54-47, while rolling past Harlan, 60-55.
Elk Karst leads the Lady Black Bears with a 14.2 scoring average while Jacey Lewis follows with a 10.7 scoring average.
10. Clay County (4-6, 2-5)
The Lady Tigers are off to their worst start in recent memory. They are 2-6 during their last eight games. Clay County was able to snap a two-game losing skid by impending Breathitt County, 38-22.
Taylor Asher leads the Lady Tigers with a 14.7 scoring average while Madison Curry is averaging 10 points.
