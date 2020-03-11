Lady Jackets ready to get back on track on the diamond

Last year was anything but easy for the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets. While already one of the smallest schools in the 13th Region, the Lady Yellow Jackets had one of their least experienced teams with just one returning starter in 2019.
When Williamsburg takes the field on March 16, they will field a much more seasoned team. Coach Andrea Ellis said when she took over the team last year, she only had one returning player. This year, she has everyone back except one. That is exciting news for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
“Last season, we only had one returning starter from the previous year, so we had to push and fight through to gain some game time experience,” said Ellis. “This year we are returning everyone but one and that is going to be huge. We now have varsity experience and are ready to get some wins this year. I’m excited to see what this year holds for us.”
With a young team, offseason development is the key to a successful season. While the weather has not cooperated with anyone this year, Williamsburg has been able to consistently work on their hitting. Ellis said she expects big things at the plate this year, based on the hard work her team has put in over the past several months.
“We need every single player to be a factor this year. From the coaching staff to the girls in the dugout to the players on the field,” Ellis said. “Mother Nature has been a bear this year but on the good side of that, we have been able to focus on our hitting. I look for several of our girls to be able to make a huge difference at the plate.”
For any team to have a good year, they have to be able to play solid defense. Ellis said she is happy with where her team is defensively. She has shuffled some girls around and has watched as players have developed in the offseason. She is particularly fond of her infield which consists of Loryn Flannery, McKenzie Prewitt, Bethany Stephens, and Allison Caddell.
Ellis said Chloe Breeding and CeJay Jones will play in the outfield, while Morgan Prewitt will handle pitching responsibilities.
“Defense seems to look a lot more solid this year, too. I am very pleased with the lineup I’ve got out on the field right now. Morgan Prewitt has been working hard on the mound for us, showing dedication in the offseason while even playing another sport,” said Ellis. “With both Mckenzie Prewitt and Loryn Flannery on the left side of the infield and Bethany Stephens and Allison Caddell on the right, and Chloe Breeding and CeJay Jones in the outfield, I think we are going to be pretty solid. I’m liking the hustle and work ethic from these girls.”
After struggling last season, Ellis hopes to see her girls bounce back and string together some wins in 2020. Playing in a tough 50th District, it won’t be easy for the Lady Yellow Jackets, but Ellis feels they have the team to get the job done. She wants to see them come out and start the season off strong when they take the field on March 16.
“We are hoping to get a few wins in the district this year and looking to be more competitive. We just have to stay focused and take it one game at a time. South Laurel, Corbin and Whitley are always tough competition,” said Ellis. “The All ‘A’ is in the second week of our season, so we are going to have to come out strong and ready to play. We drew Middleboro for the first round. we have been working hard for a long time preparing for this season. I have confidence in the girls to start on a good foot and keep it going throughout the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.