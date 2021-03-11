WILLIAMSBURG — After five straight losses, the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets put together one of their best performances of the season when they took on the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night and came away with the easy 63-35 win in the 13th Region competition.
It was a much-needed win for the Lady Yellow Jackets, as they prepare for the district tournament next week. The win was just what Randy Crider’s team needed before they take on the Whitley County Lady Colonels.
“I am excited that we got the win and picked up the effort and energy in the second half and really helped us going into Saturday,” said Crider. “I am happy for our seniors to play in their last regular-season game and come away with a win.”
It was a slow start to the first and second half from the Lady Wildcats that made all the difference. Williamsburg jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter. Lynn Camp struggled from the field in the opening period, connecting on just two field goals and scoring five points.
Several trips to the free-throw line kept the Wildcats in it in the second quarter, but a pair of threes from Zoie Brown helped the Lady Yellow Jackets to a 25-15 lead after one.
Crider said the team was sluggish to start the game, but figured it out quickly.
“We started hot then became very sluggish and stagnant partially due to foul trouble,” said Crider. “Then in the second half, our press really picked up and allowed us to expand the lead.”
Mikkah Siler was once again the star of the show for the Lady Yellow Jackets. She finished the game with 25 points. Lylah Mattingly scored 10 points for Williamsburg.
The third quarter was all Williamsburg. Siler scored seven points and Mattingly added another six. Brown and Kaylee Graham each scored four points in the period, as the Lady Yellow Jackets outscored Lynn Camp 26-7 in the third, expanding their lead to 51-22 heading into the fourth.
Williamsburg cleared the bench in the fourth quarter. Lynn Camp’s Jorja Carnes scored six in the fourth, but that was not enough, as the Yellow Jackets cruised to the 63-35 win.
“It was a great team effort where everyone got to play,” said Crider. “I’m super proud of them and they are extremely gifted people and are wonderful young ladies.”
With the win, Williamsburg is now 10-15 on the year. They will take on Whitley County next week in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.