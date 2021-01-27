Lady Jackets bounce back with an 83-40 win over Jellico, Tenn.

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets improved to 4-3 on Saturday thanks to a 21-point scoring effort from senior Mikkah Siler.
Siler scored 13 points in the first half, leading the Lady Yellow Jackets to an impressive 83-40 win over Jellico, Tennessee.
Ten different players scored in the win for Williamsburg as Kaylee Graham added 13 points while Lylah Mattingly, Hannah Creekmore, and Sabrina Lewis each tallied nine points apiece. Morgan Prewitt and Allie Wilson each delivered eight-point scoring efforts.
“It’s the second game in a row where we really played aggressive tough defense and was very active,” Williamsburg coach Randy Crider said. “I’m proud of the girls and how they have played over the last two games. We have picked it up a notch and need to continue the upward tick.
“The only thing is we need to do a better job of moving our feet defensively but today was a little bit of a tough game because of a little awkwardness at times from Jellico,” he added. “All in all, the girls played hard and continue to get better.“
The Lady Yellow Jackets led 21-6 after the first quarter and 45-21 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Blue Devils, 38-19, in the second half.
