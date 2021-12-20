BATH COUNTY — The Whitley County Lady Colonels picked up a nice win over the Paris Lady Hounds in the opening round of the Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament at Bath County on Monday night.
After losing four of their past five games, the Lady Colonels put together a solid performance in the 57-49 win. Martinia Ahumada led the way for Whitley County with 18 points on the night. Marissa Douglas added 15 points.
Coach Sean Pigman said it was nice to see his team turn in a performance in which they had to grind out a close win in a tough matchup.
“It was a good win. The kids played really hard,” said Pigman. “It was a tough, physical, and hard fought victory for us. I’m very proud of their effort today.”
The Lady Colonels were up for much of the first half over Paris. Douglas scored six points to open the game and give Whitley County a 14-12 lead after one. Douglas knocked down two three-pointers in the second quarter and Ahumada added another one to help extend the lead to 29-25 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Whitley County offense stalled. The Lady Colonels managed just three made field goals in the third, allowing the Lady Hounds to get back into the game. Paris knocked down three three-point shots in the quarter, taking a 38-37 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Colonels picked up the intensity on the offensive end in the game’s final period. Kaytlyn Collier knocked down a big shot from the three-point line and Whitley County went nine-of-10 from the foul line down the stretch. The Lady Hounds connected on just four field goals in the fourth, as the Lady Colonels took the 57-49 win.
With the win, Whitley County advances in the tournament at Bath County. They will take on Lewis County today.
Whitley County 57, Paris 49
Whitley County 14 15 8 20 - 57
Paris 12 13 13 11 - 49
Whitley County (57) - Ahumada 18, Douglas 15, Taylor Rice 8, Bailey Brown 7, Collier 5, Jaelyn Brackett 4
Paris (49) - Cowan 12, Dumphard 17, White 10, Kemper 2, Jackson 2, Kenney 1, Davis 3, Bell 2
