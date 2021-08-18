WILLIAMSBURG — David Halcomb’s second go-around as head coach of the Whitley County Lady Colonel volleyball team got off to a good start after defeating Somerset, 25-23, 25-15, and 25-11 on Tuesday.
The Lady Colonels (1-0) struggled early against the Lady Briar Jumpers before getting into a groove and rolling to an easy victory.
"I thought it was a good night for our team,” Halcomb said. “We have had a really good summer with these kids. We are basically a completely new team from last season, and it's good to see how they have blended together so well. I think we all had some first match jitters to start with.
Somerset has an experienced team with seven seniors and that was concerning for me going into the match,” he added. “I don't think we played particularly well in the first set, but our girls fought from behind twice to manage to pull out the set, 25-23. I thought we played much better the second and third sets and was able to pull away in both of those. We were complacent with our serving early on, but dialed that in and it was big for us. We also began to move better defensively and got into a nice rhythm.”
Whitley County will be back in action today on the road against Bell County before hosting defending 13th Region champion Corbin on Tuesday.
“We have to keep getting better and these girls will do that,” Halcomb said. “They love the game and will put the work in to be the best they can be. I'd like to thank all our fans for coming out to support our girls. We had a great crowd and I was happy to see that.”
