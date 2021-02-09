Lady Colonels score 92 points during blowout win over McCreary

WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Lady Colonels put together an offensive show on Thursday when they played the visiting McCreary Central Lady Raiders, racing to a 92-71 win at home.
The 92 points scored tied the Lady Colonels for their highest scoring output this season. They also scored 92 points in a win over Corbin, but that game went into double overtime.
It was also Whitley County’s third win in their past fourth win in their past six games, which has been their toughest stretch of the season. During that time, Sean Pigman’s team completed the hat trick in the 50th District, defeating South Laurel, Corbin, and Williamsburg, all three district opponents.
On Thursday, Pigman said the win over McCreary was a great way to honor his seniors on senior night.
“It was a great win on senior night. Those kids definitely deserve a great night and they got one,” said Pigman. “They all played major roles and contributed on both ends of the floor, including scoring, which just adds to the special night.”
Gracie Jo Wilder and Jaycie Monhollen led the Lady Colonels in scoring on their senior night. Wilder entered the game as the team’s leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, and Monhollen was third at 12.5 per game.
Whitley County has been one of the hottest teams in the region up to this point in the season. Their only loss to a regional opponent came to North Laurel who is undefeated in region competition this year. Pigman said the biggest factor in their success is that they are having fun.
“Gracie Jo and Jaycie led us in scoring on a night when we scored 92 points,” said Pigman. “Our team is having fun - playing together and keeps working to get better. It is a good time to be a Lady Colonel.”
