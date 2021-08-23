Lady Colonels remain unbeaten with three-set victory over Bell County

LOG MOUNTAIN — David Halcomb’s Whitley County Lady Colonels traveled for the first time this season and came away with a 25-12, 25-6, and 25-12 victory over regional foe Bell County.
“Good win on the road for our team,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “I stressed to them in pregame about having a focused mindset and take it as a challenge every time out. Bell County had won their first two matches and had a good crowd to support them. We needed to set the tone early and I thought we did that.
“All of our kids played well tonight and our serving was tremendous,” he added. “We did a pretty good job communicating on the floor, which in turn helped us defensively. Our net play was improved tonight too. We are looking forward to Saturday for an opportunity to play for a championship in the McCreary Central Invitational. The more experience we get, the better we are gonna become.”
