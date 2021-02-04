WILLIAMSBURG — It was a big night for the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Monday when they took on the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets and came away with a 72-41 win in the 50th District showdown.
Whitley County had 11 different players score, including three leading who found double figures. Darcie Anderson led all players with 16 points while Gracie Jo Wilder scored 12, and Reis Anderson added 11.
The Yellow Jackets were without leading scorer Mikkah Siler. Siler was averaging more than 29 points per game but was kept out against Whitley County while nursing an injury.
Lady Colonels’ Coach Sean Pigman said he was happy with his team’s performance against Williamsburg. The win was Whitley County’s fourth in district play this year.
“It was a good win. I’m glad we got to play. I’m proud of the kids and staff for being 9-2 and 4-0 in district,” said Pigman. “We feel very fortunate to have played as many games as we have, considering what others have been through and only played a few.”
Whitley County’s offense came out blazing to open the game in the first quarter. Reis Anderson scored 10 of her 16 points in the opening period, knocking down two three-point shots. Reis Anderson and Jayce Monhollen also connected on shots from beyond the arc, as the Lady Colonels rolled to a 30-15 lead after one.
Williamsburg’s Allie Wilson scored six of her team-high 11 points in the second quarter, but the Lady Yellow Jackets could not get much going, as the Lady Colonels raced to a commanding 47-24 lead at the half.
Whitley County continued to outplay Williamsburg in the second half as Pigman turned to his bench. The entire Lady Colonels varsity roster got into the game on Friday, with many of them finding the scoring column. In the end, the Lady Colonels cruised to the 72-41 win.
Wilson led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 11 points on the night, while Sabrina Lewis added 10.
Pigman said he was glad to see each player get in the game and find a way to contribute.
“I was happy to play everyone and we competed throughout the game. That is important," said Pigman. “I thought Williamsburg played hard even though they were undermanned. I hate it for Mikkah and hope it isn’t too bad of news. Her teammates played really hard without her tonight.”
With the win, the Lady Colonels improved to 9-2 on the season and 4-0 in district play.
