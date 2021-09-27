WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County needed a bounce-back win against Wayne County after losing a heartbreaker to South Laurel on Tuesday, and the Lady Colonels got just that.
David Halcomb’s squad won a 25-22, 21-25, 25-22 three-set thriller over the Lady Cardinals to improve to 9-4 on Thursday.
“This was a huge win for us and I’m so happy with our girls,” Halcomb said. “We were all pretty down after Tuesday’s match at South Laurel. We felt like we let that one slip away from us. We have been struggling with consistency all season, but tonight we kept it together much better. Wayne County has a very good team. I’m pleased with the win, but more so with how we won. “We were down in the third set twice by four or five points, but fought back both times and pulled away at the end,” he added. “Our girls stayed focused and didn’t let a few mistakes get them down. We fought through that and stayed positive, morale was good, too.”
Now Whitley County will shift its focus to this weekend’s First Priority Tournament.
“This should give us some much-needed confidence heading into our First Priority Tournament on Saturday,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.