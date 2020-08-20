WILLIAMSBURG — These are exciting times if you’re a Whitley County Lady Colonel Soccer fan.
The Lady Colonels are coming off a 12-win season that saw them start with six consecutive wins. They also return every starter and nine seniors with hopes this season is when they capture a district and regional crown.
“We have never been more confident that this is the team to achieve a district and region title,” Sawyers said. “We have been conditioning and practicing since June. We have focused on individual ball work, physical fitness, and the mental aspect of the game.
“These girls have been giving their all every day through all the unknown since June when we started,” she added. “They’ve been practicing as if the season could start at any given moment. The girls are eager to get on the field and put all the pieces we’ve been practicing into play. We have a very competitive district, however, I think Whitley County fits right up there at the top to compete for the district title.”
Whitley County’s nine seniors and starters are expected to give valuable experience and leadership this season.
“We are returning nine seniors in Reagan Nantz, Katie Creekmore, Kenzie Fields, Melanie Partin, Allison Jackson, Katelyn Nigro, Madison Patterson, Whitney Owens, and Reis Anderson,” Sawyers said. “They are strong, fast, and quick to react. They provide invaluable leadership to our team as a whole.
“We had one senior last year, who was a key sub, so we are fortunate to have all our athletes back,” she added. “Our starters bring experience to the field which is unteachable. They have worked at the game for years and are all versatile to many positions on the field making them a dangerous team in our district and region.”
The return of Anderson gives the Lady Colonels firepower most teams don’t possess. Anderson scored 49 goals last season, and finished with 23 assists. Owens scores 17 goals while Chelsey Logan tallied 13 and Kaylee Aslinger finished with 11.
Sawyers said her team’s main strength is experience but her main concern is her team maintaining mental focus through all of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also feels her team’s schedule will prepare them when they get into postseason play.
“Our original 2020 schedule was geared toward preparing us for the postseason,” she said. “However, due to a delayed start and having to redo our schedule, we are still trying to add quality teams to prepare us postseason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.