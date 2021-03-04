BARBOURVILLE — After trailing the entire game on Tuesday night, the Whitley County Lady Colonels’ rally came up just short when they lost 63-61 on the road to the Knox Central Lady Panthers in the 13th Region showdown.
According to Whitley County Coach Sean Pigman, the game wasn’t that close for most of the night, as his team was outplayed by Knox Central for many stretches throughout the contest. But, Pigman liked the fight of his team and their ability to come back while down late in the game.
The rally came just shy of entering an overtime period when a shot by Whitley County bounced off the rim at the buzzer and gave the Lady Panthers the two-point win.
Pigman said his team will take quite a bit away from this loss, including their will to always come back and win.
“The game really wasn’t that close, to be honest. They were ahead for the whole game, and we just kept fighting and fighting. We didn’t shoot well. We were 1-of-17 from the 3-point line at one point and that is not us,” said Pigman. “We didn’t play very well. I don’t know why. We’ve played two nights in a row, but we kept battling and came up short.”
A slow first half was the hill the Lady Colonels had to climb on Tuesday. They fell behind 19-12 after the first quarter and only scored seven points in the second, trailing 30-19 at the half. Whitley County continued to struggle in the third quarter, connecting on just three field goals, as Knox Central held on to a 42-30 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Pigman said the first three quarters were uncharacteristic of his team.
“It’s just not us. We were down by 11, then down by 14. We just couldn’t get it together for most of the game,” said Pigman. “We missed nine free throws and shot 55-percent from the line. We have been over 80-percent. We just didn’t play well.”
The fourth quarter is when the Lady Colonels really turned it one. They had 30 points through the first three quarters, but scored 31 in the fourth, in a valiant comeback effort. Gracie Jo Wilder scored 12 points in the fourth, Jaycie Monhollen knocked down two big three-pointers and Natalie Moses added another, as Whitley County fought back to make it a two-point game with just seconds left, before missing at the buzzer to send it to overtime.
Pigman said his team has figured out that they are never out of a game.
“They kept battling and fighting. We’ve grown up so much in that way,” said Pigman. “We never think we are out of a game now. We know we can put a run together and get back in the game no matter how much we are down. We had 30 points to start the fourth quarter and finished the game with 61. We came all the way back and missed a shot at the buzzer. It was just one of those deals that didn’t work out but it was a great basketball game.”
With the loss, the Lady Colonels are now 14-8 on the year. Their next game will be Friday at Leslie County.
