WILLIAMSBURG — Neysa Countryman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels are on a roll after posting a 4-0 mark in this past weekend’s First Priority Lady Colonels Volleyball Classic.
The Lady Colonels are now 9-1 and have won nine consecutive matches while dominating the competition this past weekend.
“Going 4-0 this weekend was really exciting,” Countryman said. “We hate that the weekly match restriction mandated by the KHSAA made it difficult for us to play in a traditional tournament format. However, it felt like we had a great roundup of teams, and we were able to get in a lot of solid reps today to help prep us for next week.”
Whitley County defeated North Laurel, Prestonsburg, Leslie County, and Cumberland’s home school during the event.
“I’m really grateful to see that we’ve gotten better each time we touch the floor,” Countryman said. “We’re just trending upward with our consistency in most aspects. We still need to work on reining in several of our unforced errors, but overall it feels nice to have such a smooth start to our season.”
“I think we’re in a really great spot mentally,” she added. “We had several players finally find a rhythm in their offense at the tournament today and it was a huge boost to their confidence. Assuming COVID doesn’t pull a fast one on us, we absolutely look forward to continuing to showcase those improvements in the weeks to come."
