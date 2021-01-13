Lady Colonels pick up road win at Madison Southern, 70-64

The Whitley County Lady Colonels put together one of the best games of the season on Monday when they traveled to Berea and took down the Madison Southern Lady Eagles, 70-64.
It was a refreshing sign for Coach Sean Pigman, who was worried about his squad taking on a tough Madison Southern team, after they had just picked up a hard-fought win against Bell County over the weekend. Pigman said last year, his team struggled to string big wins together, and he was happy to see them get it done on Monday.
“We talked about it. Last year, after a big win, we would come out flat and not play well. We didn’t do that tonight,” said Pigman. “We found a way to win. That’s something a team has to learn how to do. Tonight was a good win for us.”
The Lady Colonels struggled to get much going early in the game on Monday. The Lady Eagles took an early lead, and Whitley County found themselves down 30-23 at the half.
Pigman said his team started to pick things up on both ends of the court in the second half, which started with an increase in defensive intensity. Madison Southern’s leading scorer Samantha Cornelison had a big game up until midway through the third quarter, when Pigman switched to a box-and-one defense to help slow her down.
The defensive change paid off for the Lady Colonels, as they slowed down the Lady Eagles’ offense and was able to retake the lead near the end of the third.
“Marissa Douglass did a great job defending their leading scorer in the first half, but she came out and scored their first six points of the third quarter, and we switched defenses,” said Pigman. “We started to play better after that. We only had 23 points in the first half. We really played better on offense in the second half.”
Whitley County connected on six three-point shots in the third quarter, with three from Darcie Anderson, to storm back to take the lead in the third. With time winding down, Madison Southern tried to foul to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Colonels went 10-of-13 from the free throw line to seal the game.
Gracie Jo Wilder led Whitley County with 17 points in the night, followed by Darcie Anderson with 16. Natalie Moses finished the game with 12.
SATURDAY'S GAME
On Saturday, the Lady Colonels picked up a big win versus Bell County, winning 80-74 at home.
The Lady Colonels put together an impressive 29-point second quarter to propel them to the win. The also knocked down an impressive 11 three-point shots in the game.
It was Whitley County’s best offensive performance of the young season. Wilder led the Lady Colonels with 30 points against Bell County, followed by Reis Anderson who added 19. Moses had 10, while Douglass and Darcie Anderson each scored eight.
