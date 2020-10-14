The Whitley County Lady Colonels have put together an impressive 2020 campaign as one of the 13th Region's best volleyball teams this year.
On Monday, the Lady Colonels took on their crosstown rival in Williamsburg, and while they came away with the win, it was a much more difficult challenge than most anticipated.
Whitley County entered the contest as winners of 10 of their last 11 matches. Their only losses this season have been to South Laurel in the first game of the year and Corbin in a close match last week. The Lady Colonels had the best record in the region, coming into the game, at 11-2.
The two teams played their first contest of the year last week. The Lady Colonels took an easy first set, winning 25-8, but had a tougher time with Williamsburg in the second and third, winning 25-23 and 25-16.
Whitley County did not come out and put the Lady Yellow Jackets away early, like they did in their meeting last week. Coach Neysa Countryman said she was not happy with the way her team started out the match, but she praised Williamsburg for their efforts in the game and the toughness they showed.
"Tonight turned out to be a closer match than we were expecting. I'm very impressed by how much Williamsburg has improved over the past few seasons and I love to see their heart," said Countryman. "They never stop playing tough and it ends up throwing our girls off every now and again. They're the type of team that you have to keep pressure on, or else they'll take advantage when your unforced errors get out of control."
The Lady Colonels were able to grind out a win in the second and third sets. Countryman said she liked the way her team answered the call in the last two sets of the game.
"I'm really proud that our girls made the choice in set two and three to not just hand it over when the pressure was on," she said. "They played point for point and pulled it out in the end in three sets, but it wasn't done without extra focus and effort."
With the win, the Lady Colonels are now 12-2 on the season. They will return to the court on Tuesday, taking on Wayne County. Williamsburg will host Harlan County on Tuesday.
