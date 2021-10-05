Lady Colonels impress during Fillie Fall Fling Volleyball Tournament

CYNTHIANA — David Halcomb’s Whitley County Colonels turned in another impressive weekend by posting a 4-1 mark during the Fillie Fall Fling.
Whitley County (18-6) recorded wins over Harris County (25-20, 25-23), Bracken County (25-12, 25-11), Ludlow (25-12, 25-13), and Fleming County (25-16, 25-19) before falling in the finals to Ballard (25-18, 25-19).
“I’m just super happy with the way our girls are playing right now,” Halcomb said. “To go 4-1 on the day, and make it to the tourney finals is a big deal. We beat a good Ludlow team and then to be able to get past host Harrison County in the semis was special. We competed really well with a very good Ballard team and had we served just a bit better it would even been closer than it was. It’s just been a fun season for us thus far. I have wonderful kids and great coaching staff — it makes it a great experience for all of us.
“To see our team continue to improve is very rewarding,” he added. “We aren’t where we want to be yet, but inching closer. At this point in the season, you want to be heading in the right direction and I believe we are doing that. We are playing to our strengths and are learning how to navigate and deal with mistakes better. I think our communication on the floor has been much improved lately as well. We look forward to the next couple weeks and using those matches to prepare us for the district tournament.”
