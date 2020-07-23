WILLIAMSBURG — Neysa Countryman‘s Whitley County Lady Colonels are primed and ready for the upcoming 2020 season while excited to get things going during the process.
“My team has been extremely excited and eager to be back. We’ve had 100 percent participation, and I’m proud of them making the most of our limitations,” Countryman said. We’ve all adjusted pretty well. It was all trial and error and we’ve found ways to be efficient with our time and space. My assistant coaches have also been a huge help, especially when we are in situations that require us to divide into smaller subgroups.”
Despite the unknown, if a volleyball season will take place, Countryman said she keeps reminding her players that despite what happens, it’s good that they’re all finally able to get out of the house and be active together again.
“It’s great for coaches and players alike to get back to doing some of the things that bring us joy when everything else feels so off-kilter,” she said. “I think they’re (KHSAA) saying what we want to hear. Which doesn’t mean it’s disingenuous. I think it’s positive thinking, but leaning towards idealistic.
“I’m trying to think that way, too,” she added. “But I look around and I see the decisions that other states and sports associations are making at all levels, and it doesn’t look good for us. If they let us have a season, I think it’ll be just the bare bones of what we’re used to.”
Countryman said she likes what she has seen out of her players since being able to work with her team.
“My players have come back with a renewed sense of energy and excitement,” she admitted. “They’re not holding back at all. My seniors are fighting for this potential season to be something good and memorable. But the restrictions with small groups were tough on them. They didn’t like not working out with all their teammates together. But we’ve tried to think outside the box a bit, and I think we’ve found a nice stride.”
