Lady Colonels hang on for 7-6 win over Knox Central

The Whitley County Lady Colonels were able to hold off a late push from the Knox Central Lady Panthers to hang on to a 7-6 win on Monday night in the 13th Region matchup.
After trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Whitley County scored four runs to take a 7-5 lead. Knox Central added another run in the top of the fifth to cut the score to 7-6, but could not get any closer, as the Lady Colonels held on for the win.
Coach Angel Singleton said she loved the way her girls made plays and never gave up, noting that it was the mental toughness of her team down the stretch that led to the win.
“I’m proud of the fight the girls brough tonight. It wasn’t our best game defensively, but it was by far our best game mentally,” said Singleton. “It sounds cliche, but our girls did a great job shaking off errors and making the next play. They never let themselves get down and everyone helped out at the plate.”
The trio of Jaycie Monholle, Ryhleigh Petrey, and Katy Powers led the Lady Colonels to the win from the plate. Monhollen had a home run and a double, while driving in two runs. Powers had a triple and a single, while Petrey had two singles. Petrey and Power also drove in two runs, apiece. Amber Brown and Ciara Pittman each singled for the Lady Colonels.
Mackenzie Lunsford started on the mound for Whitley County and pitched a complete game. Lunsford gave up four hit, allowed six runs, and struck out seven batters, while picking up the win.
With the win, Whitley County has now won three straight games. They will look to win their fourth in a row on Tuesday, taking on Corbin at home.
