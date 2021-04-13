Lady Colonels get shut out by Pulaski County, 16-0

It was a tough outing for the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Monday night when they took on the Pulaski County Lady Maroons and fell 16-0 in the loss.
It took just four innings to complete the game, after the 15-run rule went into effect, ending the contest. The teams were scoreless through two innings, but Pulaski County scored 13 runs in the bottom of the third, before adding two more in the bottom of the fourth to take the win.
Whitley County Coach Angela Singleton said she went with a new lineup on Monday in hopes of her team improving at the plate.
“We tried out a new lineup tonight. I told the girls we needed to make quicker adjustments at the plate from our first at-bat to our second, and learn from our teammates and the pitches thrown to them,” said Singleton. “Pulaski is a good hitting team and solid on defense. We just didn’t challenge their defense enough with our offense tonight.”
The offense did struggle for the Lady Colonels. Chelsey Logan and Jaycie Monhollen both singled for Whitley County for their only two runs of the night.
With the loss, the Lady Colonels are now 3-5 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Middlesboro.
