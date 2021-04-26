Lady Colonels get blanked during 14-0 loss to Pulaski County  

WILLIAMSBURG — Angela Singleton’s Whitley County Lady Colonels fell to 8-8 on Monday after losing to Pulaski County in five innings, 14-0.
The Lady Maroons scored three runs in both the first and second innings before adding a run in the fourth inning to make the score, 7-0.
Pulaski County put the finishing touches on the win with a seven-run fifth inning. Singleton’s squad committed six errors leading to 12 unearned runs.
Whitley County was limited to two hits in the loss with Katiebeth Kelly and Kaden Johnson each finishing with a hit apiece.
Chelsea Logan took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, tossing five innings while allowing seven hits and only two earned runs.
