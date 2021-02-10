Lady Colonels fall on the road to Somerset, 76-57

It’s been a tough two games for the Whitley County Lady Colonels.
On Saturday, they lost their first district game of the year to the South Laurel Lady Cardinals. On Monday night, the Lady Colonels took one of their worst losses of the season, dropping a 76-57 game to Somerset on the road.
With the roller coaster type of season, the Lady Colonels have now lost three of their last five games, with wins against Williamsburg and McCreary Central sandwiched in between the losses. Coach Sean Pigman said that on Monday, his team did not play their best game, while Somerset showed up ready to go.
“We didn’t play well. You have to give Somerset credit, they played a good game,” said Pigman. “They took us out of our game early. They were tougher and more together than we were.”
The Lady Colonels’ offense had been playing well, but their 57 points scored is the fourth time this season they failed to reach 60 points scored. Pigman said his team did not shoot the ball well against Somerset, while the Lady Briar Jumpers put together a good night on the offensive end.
Pigman said that his team will put this loss behind them and get ready for their next district game, against Corbin on Thursday.
“They shot the ball well and attacked the basket with determination. They were the better team tonight,” said Pigman. “Marissa had another nice game tonight. We will go back to work tomorrow and get ready for Corbin.”
With the loss, Whitley County is now 10-4 on the season.
