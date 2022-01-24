Lady Colonels fall behind early in 62-47 loss to Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — A slow start from the Whitley County Lady Colonels was too much for them to overcome on Monday night when they traveled to take on the Wayne County Lady Cardinals from the 12th Region.
The 62-47 loss came in the middle of a tough road stretch for the Lady Colonels. Sean Pigman’s squad is now on their sixth-straight road game since January 14, with two more to go this week. Since that time, Whitley County has won four of the six.
Monday night just wasn’t their night as the Lady Colonels struggled on the offensive end. Chelsey Logan led the team with 15 points in the loss. Martina Ahumada and Marissa Douglas each added eight points, apiece.
Pigman said playing from behind after the first quarter was too much for his team to overcome, despite going toe-to-toe with Wayne County for the last three quarters.
“We didn’t start well. We got behind in the first quarter and then played even the rest of the way,” said Pigman. “Chelsey Logan had a good game and kept us in it.”
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter. Whitley County settled down in the second quarter, behind five points from Ahumada and cut the lead to 27-17 at the half.
Kenzie Upchurch and Mallory Campbell combined to score 13 points for Wayne County in the third. Logan scored four and Aubrey Clemens and Kylee Brown scored two each, but the Lady Cardinals extended their lead to 42-27 after three quarters.
The Lady Colonels fought their way back in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead down to eight points with plenty of time left on the clock. Logan went off in the game’s final minutes, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the period, but Whitley County could not make the plays down the stretch to complete the comeback, losing 62-47.
Pigman said he loved his team’s effort late in the game as they rallied in the fourth quarter, but they came up just short in the end.
“We had it to eight points in the fourth quarter. They played well. They hit free throws and shot a lot more than us,” said Pigman. “We will get back to it tomorrow.”
With the loss, the Lady Colonels fell to 10-10 on the year. They will return to action today, traveling to take on Red Bird.
Whitley County 47, Wayne County 62
Whitley County 6 11 10 20 - 47
Wayne County 19 10 13 20 - 62
Whitley County (47) - Logan 15, Ahumada 8, Douglas 8, Taylor Rice 6, Katelyn Collier 4, Clemens 4, Brown 2
Wayne County (62) - Campbell 22, Upchurch 20, Heatherly 7, Bowlin 3, Alley 4, West 6
