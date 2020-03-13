WILLIAMSBURG — There is no doubt that the Whitley County softball program has flourished under head coach Angela Singleton in just the two years she has been on the job.
After their season ended in the first round of the district tournament in 2018, the Lady Colonels had a strong year last season, winning the 50th District and reaching the semi-finals of the 13th Region Tournament. With Singleton’s team-first approach, Whitley County may be better in 2020 than they were last season, despite losing five seniors.
Singleton said there will be several returning players who will be relied upon to provide leadership for the squad. A big piece to that class is pitcher and big-time hitter Lindsey Shope, who established herself as one of the top players in the 13th Region last season. The senior compiled 17 wins and 227 strikeouts in 2019, while finishing the year with an earned run average of 2.69. She also led the team at the plate with 46 hits and three home runs.
Joining Shope as returners will be fellow seniors Bailey Wilson and Hannah Rains. Both girls were in the top three hitters for the Lady Colonels last season, and are expected to turn in another impressive season. Wilson had 45 hits and 26 runs batted in last year while batting .385. Rains led the team with a batting average of .394 while adding 41 hits and leading the team with 27 runs batted in.
Senior Sarah Zachery, junior Katie Powers, sophomore Chelsea Logan, and freshman Kallie Housley were all also major contributors last year and will be returning in 2020. Singleton said she does not like to give out the individual effort because softball is a team game, but she is happy with the way her team has worked in the offseason and the roster they have returning.
“I don’t like to name one player or talk about individual accolades and accomplishments. We have some very good players on our team. They have worked hard and we are excited about the season,” said Singleton. “We have a lot of good experience coming back. We did lose some seniors, but we have players who we think can step into those roles and fill those roles for us this season.”
Winning the 50th District Tournament last season was a huge accomplishment for the Lady Colonels. It was their first district title since moving to the 50th District in 2006. While most coaches around the 13th Region will agree that the 50th District may be the best from top to bottom, Whitley County will be favored going into the season.
Singleton said winning the district last year was the goal the team had set for themselves. They will set that goal again, but like every year, they want to compete for a regional title.
“We want to win the district every year. That is a goal that we always set for ourselves. We want to be able to build on the success we had last season,” Singleton said. “Our district is really good. We have some good teams in the region. Our goal is to win the 13th Region. We think we have a team that can compete and does that. We have to keep working harder and getting better throughout the season.”
