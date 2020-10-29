It was a good night for the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Wednesday when they put together one of their best matches of the season on their way to a win over the North Laurel Lady Jaguars in the semi-finals of the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament.
The win sends the Lady Colonels to the championship game of the tournament where they will take on the Corbin Lady Redhounds for the third time this season.
Whitley County Coach Neysa Countryman said she was happy with the way her team put together a complete game on Wednesday. She said it was exactly the type of game she wanted to see from her squad during the postseason.
"Our girls maintained solid control of the match from the beginning to end, which is a great thing to see the night before the region championship match," said Countryman. "The girls were putting pressure on all sides of the game and really set the pace of the match. We always enjoy a good matchup against North Laurel and it didn't disappoint."
The Lady Colonels had an easy first set versus North Laurel, winning 25-12. The Lady Jaguars fought back in the second set, but came up just short, as Whitley County pulled away to a 25-18 win, on their way to ending the match with a 25-8 win in the final set.
Three players stood out for the Lady Colonels on the night. Darcie Anderson led the way with eight kills and two aces. Alicyn Croley had eight kills and 10 digs, and Bailey Brown had an incredible 22 assists and nine digs.
It was the second time this season that Whitley County has defeated North Laurel. The Lady Colonels are now undefeated against all 13th Region opponents this year, except for Corbin, who they lost to twice.
The Lady Redhounds advance to the regional finals after a forfeit from Jackson County, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Jackson County posted a statement on their Facebook account about the situation.
"Due to several volleyball players being quarantined after exposure to positive COVID-19 cases at JCHS, tonight's regional semi-final game versus Corbin will be cancelled. This is a decision that has been difficult to make. Our volleyball team and coaches have done an exceptional job of following COVID-19 protocols during games, at practice, and at school. We will always make decisions that prioritize student and staff safety. This team has won nine of their last 11 matches and has done an exceptional job representing our school and community. We have consulted with the Jackson Health Department and feel that playing the game could cause additional spread of the COVID-19 virus."
The championship game will take place on Thursday at Bell County. Corbin defeated Whitley County in the finals of the 50th District Tournament last week, winning 3-2 in a close match. Countryman said her team is looking forward to the match and are ready.
"We're focused and ready to go tomorrow night. It'll be a big match for both teams, so we hope to come out strong and play our best match of the season," said Countryman. "We've come a long way since June, and it's hard to believe we've made it this far despite all the uncertainties. We still have a lot left to accomplish, and we're excited to see what the coming days have in store for us."
