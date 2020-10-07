LONDON — Whitley County made up for lost time during Monday’s 49th District matchup against South Laurel.
The Lady Colonels hadn’t played in nine days, but were able to shake off the rustiness and pull out a slim 2-1 victory over the Lady Cardinals.
The win improved Whitley County to 3-3 overall and 1-2 against district competition. South Laurel saw its record fall to 2-8-1, and 0-2 against district teams. The Lady Cardinals have now dropped six games in a row.
South Laurel jumped out to a 1-0 lead during the 10th minute after a goal by Josie Gill. Whitley County answered 10 minutes later as Reis Anderson’s 14th goal of the season tied the game at one apiece.
The game remained tied until the 73rd minute when Kenzie Fields found enough space to get a shot off and score to give her team the 2-1 victory.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action today at home against Corbin with a 6 p.m. start time while Whitley County will travel to Southwestern on Thursday to play the Lady Warriors. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
