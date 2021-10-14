A loss to the Corbin Lady Redhounds on Tuesday was just a bump in the road for the Whitley County Lady Colonels who bounced back to pick up an easy win against Knox Central on Thursday night.
It was the second time the teams have met this year. Whitley County won the first meeting in two straight sets, and then won in three sets on Thursday: 25-12, 25-8, and 25-6.
Coach David Halcomb said he was happy with the way his team performed against the Lady Panthers after their loss this week.
“It was a good win for us tonight after a disappointing loss on Tuesday. Our kids were excited to play again and work on some things,” said Halcomb. “We were able to try a couple different things with our rotation and did a better job of directing the ball into certain areas of the floor. Our serving was really good too, with only two service errors for the entire match.”
The Lady Colonels have put together one of the best seasons of any team in the 13th Region this year. They have a 22-7 record with only one match remaining in the regular season, playing McCreary Central on Saturday. It will be a special game for four players on Whitley County’s squad - seniors Bailey Brown, Taylor Rice, Becca Meadors, and Kelsie Frazier. Halcomb said getting this win for the seniors.
After that, they will take on South Laurel in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament.
“We will finish out the regular season on Saturday as we will be recognizing our four seniors. Even though I’ve only coached these girls this season, they are very special to me as I’ve known them for many years,” said Halcomb. “I’ve watched them grow up into outstanding, high character young ladies. It’s been an honor to get to coach them this season.”
