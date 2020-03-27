WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Lady Colonel tennis team is looking to build on last season’s success as coach Kaitlin Ayers will be depending on four returners along with some new faces.
“We have four returners from the regional tournament last year with Emma Zher, Tori Johnson, Callie Reeder and Bailey Brown,” Ayers said. “We also have players Abby Wetherill, Meghan Steely and Kaylee Aslinger returning that have made great improvements this year and will all be competing with our new players to obtain a starting spot. We were lucky to gain some very athletic girls and add five new players to the team this year.
“Although we lost a few crucial players to the girls’ team, I believe the newcomers and returning players this year have the right mindset to command the courts this year,” she added. “This is a very athletic, well-rounded group and they too have been conditioning and hitting during open courts since the beginning of the year which has made a huge difference to the overall atmosphere of the team.”
With the abundance of talent returning, Ayers believes this season will be a successful one.
“With this athletic team, I plan for the girls to do well in the regional tournament and take a few girls to state this year,” she said. “We will rely a lot on our returning players to maintain their drive and accomplishments from last year. I rely heavily on the newcomers to fill spots, we will desperately need to win matches.”
