CORBIN — Lynn Camp continues to live up to its preseason hype after upending 51st District foe Pineville on Monday in straight sets, 25-12, 25-20, and 25-12.
The win improved the Lady Wildcats to 10-1 overall, and 3-0 against district competition.
“It was a big response to not let one loss get them down and start a streak,” said of her team’s consecutive wins after falling to South Laurel last week. “It’s always good to compete against higher teams to make yourself better. We have learned that from postseasons. We wanted to make sure we ended the loss at that one and focus on the next game.
“Each district game makes me nervous for the girls,” she added. “But they knew with it being senior night and a district game we had to focus and work through each set.”
With her team already accomplishing a lot this season, Petrey said she was happy with the way they are playing currently.
“I am very happy with the team,” she said. “Of course, there are little things I want fixed but also have to remember no team will be perfect. They take our coaching well just need to implement a few more things.”
Lynn Camp will try to continue its success on the road today against Knox Central.
The Lady Wildcats won an earlier meeting between the two teams back on Sept. 8, winning a grueling five-set thriller.
“When it comes to Knox we are super-focused and always nervous,” Petrey said. “This is our first year where we have competed and won, so we want to make sure we can continue that in the season and into the postseason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.