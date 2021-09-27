Lady Cards remain red-hot with two wins in Bruin Classic

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jeremy Howard’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals are red-hot at the right time.
They managed to win their fifth and sixth games in a row Saturday by defeating both John Hardin and Spencer County by identical 3-0 scores.
South Laurel’s record is now a 13th Region-best 10-3-1.
Game One
South Laurel 3, Spencer County 0
Avery Sauer and Josie Gill each scored in the win while the Lady Cardinals’ third goal was an own goal by a Spencer County defender.
Hill and Morgan Taylor also had one assist apiece in the match.
“We came out disorganized but gained our composure by the second half,” Howard said. “We had a few coming off injuries with Kyla Heuser and Kenzie Hubbard. Kyla came up big for us. “Spencer County was a really good team,” he added. “They play in a rough region with a lot of great teams. We finally dialed everything in by the end of the game with a 3-0 win.”
Game Two
South Laurel 3, John Hardin 0
Kenzie Hubbard, Ashlyn Davis, and Josie Gill each scored while Davis, Gill, and Belle Dotson each finished with an assist apiece during the Lady Cardinals’ 3-0 victory over John Hardin.
“We came out and had issues with connecting passes in our final third,” Howard said. “We addressed some key concerns at halftime and we came out in the second half correcting a lot of those issues and finished the day strong with two good wins.”
