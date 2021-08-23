Lady Cards hang tough in 2-all draw with Lincoln County

LONDON — It wasn’t a win but it wasn’t a loss either.
Jeremy Howard’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals battled with Lincoln County to a 2-2 tie Saturday while seeing their record move to 3-1-1.
Belle Dotson and Josie Gill both scored in the tie.
“Today’s game was another tough one,” Howard said. “Lincoln came out ready to play. You could tell that our girls were exhausted.
“Playing two tough games against North and Model this week really took it out of us,” he added. “We have seen that physically we are not where we need to be but we are going to continue to work on it. The last six minutes looked good because we had a sense of urgency but it was too little too late. We just have to put two full halves together.”
