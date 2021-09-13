HARRODSBURG — South Laurel fell to 6-3-1 on Saturday but not before putting up a fight against Mercer County.
Despite having three of its top four defensive players out due to injuries, the Lady Cardinals held their own before falling to the Lady Titans, 4-3.
Belle Dotson, Ashlyn Davis, and Ell Arizona each scored for South Laurel while keeper Tess Little finished with nine saves.
“It was a hard fought match, especially being down starting defensive players at the onset of the game,” South Laurel coach Jeremy Howard said. “Not to mention that about 15 minutes into the first half Kyla Heuser took a hard hit and was unable to play the right of the match. So we had three of our key defensive players out.
“Brook Clontz came in and played amazing in the back as well as Avery Sauer and Kenzie Hubbard,” he added. “Even though it was a loss, it was our first time we put two solid halves together. So we are starting to finally put all the pieces together. It was a physical game that got way out of hand but our team responded in a way that I was proud, with integrity and class. Now we have to push forward and complete our season with with only a handful of games left.”
