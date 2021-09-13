CORBIN — South Laurel wrapped up the 49th District Girls Soccer Tournament’s top seed for the first time in six years after defeating Corbin in Monday, 3-1.
Most of the game was played on Aug. 26th but It was eventually halted by lightning and postponed until 18 days later. The two teams played the final 4:53 of the contest with no goals scored.
The Lady Cardinals fell behind early before scoring three unanswered goals while both teams had to wait out one of two lightning delays.
Corbin got on the scoreboard during the 36th minute behind a goal from Caroline Steely as the Lady Redhounds took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
South Laurel came out in the second half and looked like a different team as Ella Rison’s goal 13 minutes into the second half tied things up at one apiece.
The first lightning delay came at the 58th minute and after the teams were allowed back in the field to play, Ashlyn Davis scored 13 minutes later to give South Laurel a 2-1 advantage. The Lady Cardinals added another goal minutes later pushed their advantage to 3-1.
The game was then postponed with 4:53 remaining in the second half before finishing up on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.