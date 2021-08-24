WILLIAMSBURG -- Jeremy Howard's South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up another key 49th District win Monday while improving to 4-1-1 overall.
The Lady Cardinals (2-0 against 49th District opponents) recorded their second shutout this season by defeating Whitley County, 3-0.
South Laurel took control of the game early by scoring eight minutes into the game thanks to a goal by Ashlyn Davis.
The score remained in the Lady Cardinals' favor at 1-0 heading into the second half before seeing goals by both Davis and Kenzie Hubbard wrap up the three-goal win for South Laurel.
