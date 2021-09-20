It only took three sets for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals to put away the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets in Monday night's volleyball match between the 50th District foes.
The win came just two days after South Laurel picked up their second loss of the season, dropping a match to Letcher County Central on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals won the first set in an easy 25-10 rout. The Lady Yellow Jackets battled back in the second, but South Laurel pulled away for the 25-21 win, before finishing the match with a 25-14 set in the third.
Lady Cardinals’ Coach Jamie Clark gave Williamsburg credit for their effort, despite losing to South Laurel.
“Our girls came out of the gate on fire in the first set and never looked back. Early in the second set, Williamsburg flat out hustled and played a very solid match. They held the lead until the very end of that set,” said Clark. “Everyone we put on the floor tonight contributed in some way, statistically, and our energy was better tonight than it has been at times.”
Several players came up big in the win, including Gracie Hinkle who had 17 assists on the night. Autumn Bales had 11 digs, while Hinkle and Mack Rollins both had four serving aces each.
Clark said he was happy with his team’s performances throughout the match, citing the complete team effort in the win.
“Gracie Hinkle worked really hard at the setters spot. Autumn Bales had several serving aces. Mack Rollins, Caroline Pagan, and Bella Heuser led our team defensively,” said Clark. “Bella Heuser continues to play very consistently. She keeps our team in the plays, often, and she continues to make very wise decisions on the floor.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 11-2 on the season. They will take on Whitley County at home on Tuesday.
