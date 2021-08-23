The South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up their second win of the season when they took on the Knox Central Lady Panthers on Monday night.
The Lady Cardinals won their first match of the season, traveling to take on Somerset last Friday. They defeated the Lady Briar Jumpers 2-1. On Monday, South Laurel faced off against Knox Central in their first home game of the season. South Laurel defeated the Lady Panthers in three straight sets to take the win.
It was a complete team effort for the Lady Cardinals. Caroline Pagan led the way with eight kills, while Graci Hinkle pitched in with 15 assists on the night. Hinkle also had four aces, with Kinley Gilmore and Mackenzie Rollins each having three. Autumn Bales had six digs, Pagan had five, and Mallorie Perkins finished with four.
South Laurel was in control of the game from the very first serve. The first set was the closest of the night, but the Lady Cardinals pulled away for an easy 25-16 win. They dominated both the second and third sets, winning 25-11 and 25-12, respectively.
With the win the Cardinals are now 2-0 on the season. They will travel to take on Harlan County on Tuesday. The Lady Black Bears lost in three sets to North Laurel in their last game.
