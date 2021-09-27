It’s been a tough stretch for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals as of late. On what should have been a bounce back game for the Lady Cardinals turned into an upset loss at the hands of the Leslie County Lady Eagles on Monday night.
The loss was the fourth straight for South Laurel. Just five days ago, the Lady Cardinals had just two losses on the season. Coach Jamie Clark said his team went into the game overlooking the Lady Eagles.
“We completely underestimated (Leslie County). We committed forty plus errors in those five sets,” said Clark. “Those two things alone are a horrible combination for any game. They blindsided us in the first set and took the second, as well. We made a huge comeback and pushed through the third and fourth. We ran out of steam in the fifth.”
Leslie County took the first set 25-13. While South Laurel regrouped and picked up their effort, the momentum carried the Lady Eagles to a second set, 25-20, win. On the brink of a loss, the Lady Cardinals started putting together some runs, winning the third and fourth sets, 25-19 and 25-14, respectively. In the fifth and final set of the night, Leslie County took the win, 15-7.
While falling behind two sets to open the match was difficult to overcome, injuries played a role in South Laurel’s inability to complete the comeback. Senior Rachel Presley went out mid-game and was unable to return for the Lady Cardinals.
“Losing one of our outside hitters early in the season, and not being able to finish with Rachel Presley tonight due to a shoulder injury, has put us in an interesting position in terms of our rotation,” said Clark. “I will say that our girls work really hard to adjust to the many changes we’ve seen in our lineup in the last two weeks.”
Of course, even in the loss, there were bright spots for the Lady Cardinals. Clark pointed out the play and leadership of senior Caroline Pagan, who has had to increase her role over the past few games.
“Caroline Pagan has stepped up big time in the last week, offensively and defensively,” said Clark. “Autumn Bales is solid as always and Mack Rollins is trying her best to pick up our missing blocks these last four or five games.”
Despite their current four-game losing streak and the frustrations that come along with it, Clark said he still loves his team.
“Leslie County played out of this world and the best team won tonight,” said Clark. “It is very aggravating and disheartening at times, but we still love this team. We love these girls and I wouldn’t want to coach any other team around.”
