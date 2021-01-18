Lady Cardinals drop third straight game after falling to CAL on Sunday

LEXINGTON — South Laurel saw its losing skid reach three games for the first time since dropping five games in a row during a mid-January slump way back in 2016.
The Lady Cardinals fell to 1-3 after to Christian Academy-Louisville, 53-35, on Sunday. The 35-point output is the lowest a South Laurel team has scored in a game dating back to Clay County limiting the Lady Cardinals to 28 points on Dec. 19, 2015.
“We are continuing to struggle right now to figure out who we are,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We have had three really tough games on no practice for 11 days, so no panic at all, just need to go back to work. Playing these tough teams is what we need to see and figure out what direction to go. Our kids' attitudes are great and understand this is a journey. We will be OK.”
CAL took a 9-8 lead after the first quarter of play before taking control of the contest in the second quarter. The Lady Centurions outscored South Laurel, 17-5, to take a 26-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Both teams scored nine points apiece in the third quarter while CAL outscored the Lady Cardinals, 18-13, in the fourth quarter to wrap up the win.
Rachel Presley and Kylie Clem each led South Laurel in scoring with 11 points apiece.
The Lady Cardinals will look to get back in the win column on Thursday at home against 50th District for Corbin. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.