Lady Cardinals drop third straight during 8-6 loss to Southwestern

It was a tough loss for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals after falling to the Southwestern Lady Warriors in a 8-6 loss on Monday.
It was the third straight loss for South Laurel after losing two games in the round robin tournament at George Rogers Clark last week.
The Lady Cardinals had a solid night at the plate, but could not capitalize with runners in scoring position. They left nine runners on base on Monday.
Despite the loss, Coach Carly Mink said she is happy with her team’s progress and the way they played on Monday.
“We hit the ball a lot better tonight than we have been, but we left a lot of runners on base,” said Mink. “Our defense made less errors tonight, so I feel like we are making progress, despite the loss.”
South Laurel had 11 hits in the seven innings played. Chloe Taylor led the Lady Cardinals with three hits. Madison Worley and Bailey Frazier each had two, while Karly Gray, Makayla Blair, Addie Baker, and Jaylyn Lewis each had one. Gray drove in two runs on the night, while Blair, Worley, Baker, and Lewis each drove in one run.
Gray started on the mound for the Lady Cardinals. She allowed 10 hits and eight runs, while striking out four batters.
After two scoreless innings, South Laurel got on the board first in the top of the third innings, taking a 3-0 lead. Southwestern responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 3-3 after three.
The Lady Cardinals took the lead in the top of the fourth, scoring one run, and going up 4-3. The Lady Warriors added two runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead 4-3. The back and forth between the teams continued until the Lady Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.
With the loss, South Laurel is now 12-8 on the year. They will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Garrard Co.
