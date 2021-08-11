SOMERSET — Despite seeing his team drop its season-opener to Southwestern, 6-1, South Laurel Lady Cardinal Soccer coach Jeremy Howard was pleased with his team’s effort on the road.
“For it being our first game, I thought we done well,” Howard said. “Normally, we have scrimmages before our season starts, but we didn’t really have a lot this year. Basically, we had one and we only got a quick look at how we stacked up.
“The first few minutes of the game hurt us,” he added. “We gave up two quick goals and you could tell that it hurt our team dynamic. The goal that we did score was a beautiful free-kick right outside of the 18-yard box that Ashlyn Davis was able to capitalize on. Southwestern was a tough team and played a great game.”
Howard said the game will help his team in the future.
“Just for the simple fact that we got a look at what we can potentially be,” he said. “The result is not what I really wanted, but now that we have one really good game under our belt we can adjust and push forward. We are going to chalk this one up as a learning experience and keep moving forward to our end goal.“
South Laurel will be back in action Thursday on the road against Middlesboro.
