LONDON — South Laurel snapped a two-game losing skid during its 15-0 50th District win over Williamsburg on Wednesday.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 11-5 and 4-1 against 50th District competition after rolling past the Lady Yellow Jackets in only three innings.
Karly Gray picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only one hit while striking out six batters.
South Laurel scored two runs in the first inning, six runs in the second inning and seven runs in the third inning.
Madison Worley went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBI and one run scored. Jaylyn Lewis turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Aubree Laster finished with two hits while Chloe Taylor just missed another home run, finishing with a hit, two RBI and two runs scored. Gray and Kylie Clem each finished with a hit and RBI apiece while Addison Baker had a hit and two runs scored.
