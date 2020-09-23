The South Laurel Lady Cardinals won in straight sets against the visiting North Laurel Lady Jaguars in the 13th Region volleyball showdown on Monday night.
Despite the 2-0 win, the Lady Cardinals did not have an easy night with their cross-town rivals. Coach Jamie Clark said North Laurel made his team work for every point on the night, especially in the final set.
"Tonight ended in straight sets, but we had to work our butts off to take the final set. North made one heck of a run in the last set," said Clark. "Our girls fought hard, though, and managed to pull it out."
After South Laurel rolled to a comfortable win in the first set, they looked like they would close out the second, with little challenge from the Lady Jaguars. But, after another slow start, North Laurel picked up their play and made a late push.
Coach Scott Croucher said he was happy with his team's effort and their ability to come back to late in the match, but the slow start was too much for them to overcome.
"We came out very slow in the first set and didn't play our game. It cost us," said Croucher. "In the second set, we came out better. South got the lead, but we battled back on some good serving and aggressive play. A couple errors gave up late points at the end, but overall it was a much better set than what we had been playing."
Entering the game, South Laurel had won three of their last four games. Their win against the Lady Jaguars was their fourth against regional opponents this season. North Laurel lost two of their last three before Monday night.
Clark said he had a few girls standout on the night for the Lady Cardinals. On offense, Kristin McKeehan had 16 assists on offense. Defensively, Caroline Pagan had 27 digs and Mallorie Perkins added 17 digs of her own. Clark said he would have liked to have seen a more balanced attack both offensive and defensively.
"Hopefully, we will get our defense and offense all working at the same time, before the postseason," Clark added.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 4-1 on the year. They will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Wayne County. North Laurel now sits at 1-5 on the season. They will take on the Cumberland Home School Team at home on Tuesday.
