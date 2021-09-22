HINDMAN — Jamie Clark’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals volleyball team had an impressive weekend by posting a 3-1 record in the Kim King Spike Fest while capturing second place in the tournament.
South Laurel posted a 3-0 mark in pool play, defeating Hazard (25-14, 25-13), Lee County (25-12, 25-19), and Letcher Central (25-18, 25-19) before falling to Letcher Central in the championship game, 25-21, 19-25, and 10-15.
“Overall, we played well except a few speed bumps with defense,” Clark said. “We didn't block as well as we usually do, and that came back to bite us in the championship match. Blocking is normally one of our strong points.
“Offensively, we were sluggish at times putting the ball away in specific areas,” he added. “We settled for a lot of basic cross-court shots.“ Autumn Bales posted 46 kills and 8 aces for the day. Gracie Hinkle had 63 assists on the day. Bella Heuser put up 13 kills, 11 digs, and 10 aces in the tournament. Caroline Pagan had 26 kills and 22 digs. Mallorie Perkins ended the day with 10 kills and 20 digs. Rachel Presley had 13 kills and Mack Rollins posted an additional 22 kills.
“Obviously, we would have been happier with a first-place trophy, but we are still blessed to do as well as we do, play in this sport, and be a part of this team family,” Clark said. “I also would like to give a huge shout out to our JV squad for going undefeated yesterday in the tournament and to all of our parents that helped with food and on the court — love this team.”
