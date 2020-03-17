LONDON — If Thursday’s 58-57 win over Sacred Heart during first-round action of the Girls Sweet 16 Tournament turns out to be the final game for South Laurel seniors Ally Collett, Sydnie Hall and Amerah Steele, they were able to go out in style.
The Lady Cardinals trio combined to score 43 points to help guide South Laurel past the tournament-favorite Valkyries.
Hall, who hit three 3-pointers while finishing with 12 points, said hard work paid off in the end.
“It was great to go out like this,” she said. “We worked our butts off the entire season to get to this point and to be able to do what we did against Sacred Heart is great. All of the hard work paid off.”
Steele, whose 20-point effort led to game MVP honors, said she felt that her team had a good chance of winning before the game started.
“I was confident before the game started,” she admitted. “I knew where our team’s (players) minds were at.”
Collett, who finished with 11 points, called the win one of the biggest, if not the biggest, in her career.
“Sacred Heart is a very talented team. We battled and answered everything they had,” she said. “We beat a very good team. We played our hearts out and ultimately, that’s how you want to end the season.”
The trio is also holding out hope the remaining games of the tournament will be played eventually.
“I’m going to be disappointed if we don’t get to play the rest of the state tournament,” Steele said. “We’ve dreamed of this time. We’ve always wanted to get here and finally, we are here — we’ve had so much adversity already.”
“I hope it’s not it (canceled), but I’m definitely disappointed if it is,” Collett said. “We did win our last game of the season. That’s what Coach (Souder) kept saying to us. There is only one team that wins their last game of the season and that’s the state champion. We did win the last game of our season if that’s the case.
“God has a way of making things work out,” she added. “This may not be the way we expected it to happen, but we’ve had a great season and this is a great way to go out.”
