LONDON — Coach Steve King will field an experienced South Laurel Lady Cardinal golf team this season with three starters returning.
Senior Emily Brown, sophomore Sarah Reece, and freshman Sophey Smith are expected to lead the way for South Laurel This season.
“All of these ladies have been with the team for several years and all of them pretty much started as beginners,” King said. “They have made tremendous progress already and I expect them to continue to improve. Golf is a hard game to learn and it takes a while to become competitive.
“Last year, we played in two tournaments and the Region Tournament as individuals,” he added. “These were the first South Laurel girls to compete in the region tournament for quite a few years.”
King said he likes what all of his players bring to the table for his team.
“Emily Brown has a natural long flowing swing, a great attitude, and can become a really good player with some more time and practice,” he said. “Sarah Reece had some prior experience from playing golf with her father and grandfather. Sarah is a natural talent and shows great promise for the future. Sophey Smith is currently nursing an ailing back and I hope she can return soon. She works hard and gives it her all and I expect her to become very competitive everywhere we go.”
King said he is also excited to have added some new players to his roster.
“Greenlee Ray, a freshman, has joined the team,” he said. “Greenlee is just beginning to learn the game but the lefty already shows a good amount of athleticism and it appears she has what it takes to play. Now we just need some time and a lot of hard work from her. Julie Moore, a seventh-grader, is coming out to play. Julie is an accomplished softball player and has been hitting golf balls for a while. She just needs time to learn the rest of the game.
“Morgan Jackson is waiting in the wings,” King added. “Morgan comes from a softball background. She is going to be a sixth-grader and according to KHSAA rules, can’t participate on the high school team. She is the sister to Trey Jackson on the boys' side. Morgan is raring to get going and all indication is she has the potential to be the best South Laurel girls player in recent history. Also, we will have sixth-grader Blakely Beth Callahan, who is attending clinics, taking lessons, and playing in tournaments since the second grade. Shelby Ayers is another playing that is coming out to try golf for the first time.”
King said his team will play in several tournaments this season and expects his Lady Cardinals to make a return to region tournament play.
“As a coach, the problem I’ve had is recruiting enough girls to have a five-person team,” he said. “So we need more ladies to come out for golf — softball players make good golfers.
“So this year, we will be starting the season with five players and should be able to compete in tournaments and matches as a team,” King added. “I’m very optimistic about our season. It should be our best season since I’ve been coaching the girls team.”
