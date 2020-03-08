Elementary Female Open: 1st Place – Paisley McKiddy (Oak Grove Elementary) (Elementary Open Shooter of the Year); 2nd Place – Belle Trent (Whitley Central Intermediate)
Elementary Team: Paisley McKiddy (Oak Grove Elementary); Belle Trent (Whitley Central Intermediate);Mason Long (Whitley Central Intermediate); Tanner Logan (Oak Grove); Jacob Anderson (Boston Elementary); Logan Anderson (Boston Elementary); Braylynn Spray (Oak Grove); Bristol Hill (Whitley Central Intermediate)
Middle School Female Open: 1st Place - Morgan Huddleston (WCMS) (Open Middle School Indoor Shooter of the Year); 2nd Place - Cabela Johnson (Williamsburg Ind)
Middle School Male BH Compound: 2nd Place - Gunner Wells (WCMS)
2nd Place Middle School Team: Gunner Wells (WCMS); Morgan Huddleston (WCMS); Rylan Long (WCMS); Jackson Cobb (WCMS); Braedyn Strebeck (WCMS); Mason Partin (WCMS); Brileigh Logan (WCMS); Jada Wilson (WCMS); Haley Mott (WCMS);Candace Sutton (Williamsburg Independent); Drake Baker (Williamsburg Independent); Cabela Johnson (Williamsburg Independent)
2nd Place High School Female Open: Savannah Philpot (North Laurel)
1st Place High School Male BH Compound: Joseph West (Williamsburg Independent) (Indoor Bowhunter Shooter of the Year High School)
2nd Place High School Team: Savannah Philpot (North Laurel); Joseph West (Williamsburg Independent); Mason Manning (Williamsburg Independent); Julia Shepherd (Lynn Camp); Chloe McKiddy (WCHS); Hunter Smith (WCHS); Chase Anderson (WCHS);Gabriella Lamb (WCHS); Emily Maiden (WCHS); Chloe Wilson (WCHS); Braden Wilson (WCHS); Joseph Siler (WCMS); Ciara Pittman (WCMS)
