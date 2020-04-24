BARBOURVILLE — It wasn’t the closure that Knox Central Coach Tony Patterson wanted for his Knox Central Panthers basketball team, but it was expected.
The KHSAA’s announcement on Tuesday of the cancellation of the Boys Sweet 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic ended Knox Central’s hope of winning a state championship.
The Panthers, who caught fire during postseason play, finished the 2019-2020 season as back-to-back 13th Region champions along with an impressive 25-8 mark.
No team in the 13th Region has been as dominant as Knox Central during the past four years. Patterson’s squad rallied to a 109-25 record during the stretch while winning two 13th Region titles, one Class 2A 13th Region title, two Class 2A Sectional titles, one Class 2A State runner-up appearance and four 51st District championships.
“I’m sure our kids are disappointed,” Patterson said. “To me, I look at stuff differently than a lot of people. I look at what they did accomplish. Heck, they overachieved and this is probably the toughest group I ever had. They did their job and they worked hard to get what they were able to accomplish.
“A lot of people focus on winning the district and region titles, and they’re great, but I always wanted to win the state,” he added. “I thought we could have possibly won two more regions and we could have won a state one year because we were loaded. This just isn’t the way we wanted to go out. To me, these kids went out as champions but they don’t look at it like that I’m sure. They wanted to play at Rupp Arena and have a shot at winning the state championship, and I understand. Anything is possible and I thought our kids had a shot at it.”
Patterson admitted he held out hope when the state tournament was suspended indefinitely during mid-March, but around three weeks ago, he figured the chances of the Sweet 16 of being played were slim to none.
“When I got an email probably three weeks ago from the KHSAA and they said they had T-shirts and apparel on sale that had the teams’ names and the kids’ names on it, I was thinking that wasn’t a good sign,” he admitted.
“Life is hard as a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kid. They might not understand the severity of this (COVID-19),” Patterson added. “This is the real deal, and whether people thought it was being drawn out or not, it was real. They did the best thing for the kids’ and fans’ interest. I have no doubt that (Julian) Tackett made the right decision. It’s a true life lesson. It will make them tougher as adults, as they go off to college and see the real world — I think it will help them. That’s what it’s all about. You go through these lessons and try to prepare for them for life and that’s what it’s doing.”
