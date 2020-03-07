Boys' 13th Region Semifinals
2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Corbin Arena
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
Knox Central (23-8)
Head Coach: Tony Patterson
Key Players: #14 Jevonte Turner (Jr., G, 22.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 58% FG, district P-o-Y), #2 Zachary Patterson (Sr., G, 14.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, all-district), #22 Kevionte Turner (Sr., F, 11.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, all-district), #21 Isaac Mills (Soph., F, 11.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 64% FG), #1 Andrew Sizemore (Jr., G, 9.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 73.4-63.6
Team Field Goal %: 51.6%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 37.2%
Team 3pt FG/g: 4.4
Team Free Throw %: 67.6%
How They Got Here: Defeated North Laurel 66-64 in the opening round, 51st District champion (d. Pineville 60-51, d. Barbourville 89-54).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 5-3 (2-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Harlan County, 1-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-1 vs. Clay County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 10-3
Current Streak: Won 3
Last Ten Games: 7-3
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 42-44 (5 championships, 3 runner-up).
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 2/13/20 at KC: SL 71-57.
South Laurel (28-4)
Head Coach: Jeff Davis
Key Players: #23 Matthew Cromer (Sr., G, 25.1 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 86% FT, district P-o-Y), #2 Brett Norvell (Sr., F, 12.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, all-district), #1 Micah Anders (Jr., G, 8.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.2 3PT/g, all-district), #4 Alex Hostettler (Sr., G, 6.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg), #5 Parker Payne (Fr., G, 3.7 ppg, 1.1 rpg), #21 Caden Jones (Soph., F, 3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 64.8-53.0
Team Field Goal %: 46.5%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 36.5%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.9
Team Free Throw %: 70.6%
How They Got Here: Eliminated Harlan 54-52, 50th District champion (d. Whitley County 67-52, d. Corbin 54-51).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 10-2 (3-0 vs. Corbin, 2-0 vs. Harlan, 1-0 vs. Harlan County, 1-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-1 vs. Clay County, 1-1 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 19-2
Current Streak: Won 17
Last Ten Games: 10-0
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 20-7 (4 championships, 2 runner-up)
