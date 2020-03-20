BARBOURVILLE — Knox Central senior Zach Patterson admitted it’s been hard to play the waiting game when it comes to seeing if the Boys Sweet 16 will be played.
Patterson and his Knox Central teammates were scheduled to play Scott County during opening round action of the Boys Sweet 16 on Wednesday but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the KHSAA suspended the tournament indefinitely last week.
With no basketball to be played, Patterson has had time to reflect on his team’s achievements along with his capturing 13th Region Tournament MVP honors as well.
“It’s not set in completely,” Patterson said. “It is surreal how we win the 13th Region Tournament and not get to play at the state tournament yet. I still think it could happen. I’m still pretty hopeful about it.
“It’s kind of hard playing the waiting game because you don’t know if you're going to play or not,” he added. “You got to stay in shape but that’s been hard to do. I do know if we do get to play, it will mean a lot to me and the community.”
After missing last season’s 13th Region Tournament championship game due to a broken leg, Patterson made up for the lost time by totaling 59 points and six rebounds during his team’s region tournament run which ultimately led to him being named Tournament MVP.
“I didn’t play last year due to me breaking my leg,” he said. “I didn’t take a day off, whether it was in the weight room or when we had the day off. I have to thank Javonte (Turner) for pushing me. He’s a heck of a teammate and a heck of a ballplayer. He pushed me to my limits, but I love that guy. He made me the player I am this year.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to accomplish this,” he added. "We were worried (coming into the region title game), but we have something that no other team had. It’s awesome. We had a tough road. Everybody was even. We had something that no other team had — we just gutted it out. I’m very fortunate. God blessed me to be able to play in the championship game ... Seniors are supposed to step up and set an example for everyone. If you get in front of the wagon and pull, everyone will push behind you.”
