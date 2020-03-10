CORBIN — For many years, the Knox Central boys basketball program was known for being loaded with talent but not being able to win the big game.
Those days are over.
Knox Central captured its second consecutive 13th Region Boys Tournament championship by rallying from double digits to knock off Harlan County in stunning fashion with a 72-68 victory on Monday.
The Panthers (25-8) accomplished the feat the hard way by knocking off North Laurel in the first round, 66-64, before surprising South Laurel in semifinal action, 65-62, while allowing Knox Central to capture its first back-to-back region titles since 1965 and 1966.
“There wasn’t an easy draw,” Knox Central coach Tony Patterson said. “We played very well-coached North Laurel and South Laurel teams. Those are the best coaches you can play against. Jeff (Davis) is always disciplined and Nate (Valentine) has been around this so long that he knows the game well. Then you have Mike (Jones), who is the most underrated coach in it. Our kids just gutted it out.
“You’re not going to believe this, but God told me last week we were going to win the tournament by nine points. That’s all we had to play with, and we won by nine points. You can’t tell me he’s not in it. That’s the only reason we do any good is because of God. It’s nothing we do special. Our kids play hard and they’re coached up a little but he’s in our corner and we give him all of the honor and glory and credit. It’s easy for me to say because I win but it’s true.”
Patterson’s son, Zach, captured tournament MVP honors after scoring 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting.
A year earlier, Zach Patterson had to miss the 13th Region Boys Tournament title game due to a broken leg.
“He’s a stud and he’s underrated and not because he’s my boy,” Patterson said. “He’s not been able to run good all year. He’s just now limbered up where he can play at the right time.”
Jevonte Turner added 21 points in the win for the Panthers while Kevionte Turner added 18 points and nine rebounds.
Knox Central connected on 26-of-53 shot attempts, including going only 3-of-17 from 3-point range. The Panthers also connected on 17-of-24 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Harlan County built an early 22-12 lead in the first quarter but the Panthers outscored the Black Bears, 15-6, in the second quarter to cut their deficit to only one point (28-27) at the half.
Harlan County began to build onto its lead again in the third quarter by outscoring Knox Central, 25-16, to take a 53-43 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“I was worried,” Patterson admitted. “We started out slow and we knew they were going to chase Javonte (Turner). We just weren’t executing. But late in the game, Harlan County missed some free throws and we got some momentum and then it snowballed.”
Five missed free throws down the stretch allowed the Panthers to get back into the game as Knox Central outscored Harlan County, 29-15, in the game’s final eight minutes to secure the four points win.
“We didn’t win six games all summer,” Patterson said. “Our kids were tore all to pieces. I promised them though that if they came in and worked their butts off, they’d be happy in the end. They did and they’re happy.
“I’m so proud of them,” he added. “I give all of the honor and glory to God. This is coming from my heart — if I left today, the program will go on because the kids changed the culture and they know how to win now and it’s all good.”
13th Region Boys Tournament
Finals at the Corbin Arena
Knox Central 72, Harlan County 68
Knox Central 12 15 16 29—72
Harlan County 22 6 25 15—68
Knox Central (72) — Mills 6, K. Turner 18, Patterson 25, J. Turner 21, Abner 2.
Harlan County (68) — Noah 20, Spurlock 13, Cole 17, Huff 10, Wilson 5, Turner 3.
13th Region Boys All-Tournament Team
Barbourville — Matthew Gray
Harlan — Jaedyn Gist
North Laurel — Reed Sheppard
Corbin — Carter Stewart
Clay County — Connor Robinson, Evan Langdon
South Laurel — Matt Cromer, Parker Payne
Harlan County — Trent Noah, Taylor Spurlock, Tyler Cole
Knox Central — Zach Patterson (MVP), Kevionte Turner, Jevonte Turner, Abe Brock, Isaac Mills
