BARBOURVILLE — Just like most coaches in the Bluegrass State, Knox Central’s Fred Hoskins has been adjusting to not conducting spring football practices or workouts due to COVID-19.
Returning lots of youth compared to years past, Hoskins said this year’s version of spring football would have been beneficial to those players.
”It was going to be important for some of our younger guys especially,” he said. “Up until the closure of school we had a great offseason weight program going. It was going to be good to see those guys on the field.
“We have a bunch of younger players including upcoming freshman that we are very excited about,” Hoskins added. “We do lots of teaching and individual drills."
Even though his younger players missed out on a key time to get better, Hoskins said spring football isn’t what it used to be.
”With the way KHSAA has structured spring practice now,” he said. “I don’t think it is important as it was in the past. We can only do contact drills a few of those 10 days.”
So how are Hoskins’ players staying in shape?
With fitness and weight facilities closed down, Hoskins said a lot of his kids don’t have access to weights, so they have to go about things a little differently.
”We did give our guys a weight program to follow if they have access,” he said. “For those that don’t we gave them some alternate work to do.“
With a lot of uncertainty when things might get back to normal, Hoskins said he’s hoping, ”we can be back by June.”
“I hate it for our spring sports teams and coaches,” he said. “They have worked an entire offseason to prepare and play — very unfortunate.
“It’s a scary scary thing to be attacked by an invisible enemy,” Hoskins added. “I have great concern for our players and families. By mid-February, I had an idea something like this may happen. However, it is still hard to believe how it has affected everyday life with sports included.”
